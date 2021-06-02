WTC Final: Best-of-Three Final Would Be Ideal , Feels Ravi Shastri

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India coach Ravi Shastri feels that the World Test Championship final to be played between India and New Zealand at Southampton should have ideally been a best-of-three final. The former India all-rounder reckons that since this is the first time a final of this magnitude is being played which is a culmination of a team's performance for the past two years and the fact that it is the toughest form of the game which tests you, it is in the best interest of Test cricket that we have a best-of-three final. <p></p> <p></p>"Ideally, in the long run, if they want to pursue with the Test championship, a best-of-three final would be ideal -- a three-match final as the culmination of two and a half years of cricket around the globe. Best of three would have been ideal," said Shastri in a media interaction on the eve of the team's departure for England. <p></p> <p></p>The 59-year-old former all-rounder said the current Indian team's development hasn't happened overnight. He pointed out that the team has learned how to win from difficult positions. <p></p> <p></p>"The guys have earned their stripes. This is not a team that has suddenly blossomed overnight. As Virat said, five-six years of being No. 1 and when you start being on top, playing cricket at the highest level and competing against the best, you have the ability to pull yourself out of tough situations," added Shastri. <p></p> <p></p>"As you have seen time and time again. Not just Australia. In the last two years, there have been many times when this side has pulled itself off from big problems and gone on to win the series. [Playing the] final is a great victory for the boys really," said the former player who coached India to two successive Test series wins in Australia, in 2018-19 and 2020-21. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With Agency Inputs)</strong>