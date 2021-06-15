WTC Final: Cannot Wait For Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult Contest, Says Shane Bond

Former New Zealand gun fast bowler Shane Bond is looking forward to Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult contest in the upcoming World Test Championship final. The battles within a big battle are always interesting and Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult contest will be crucial for both teams.

Boult can get the ball to move back into the right-hander and can cause some problems for the Indian opener. In fact, both Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and the Indian talisman will have a good experience of facing Boult in the practice net sessions.

However, there is no doubt that the new Duke ball and English conditions will bring a different challenge altogether for Rohit Sharma. It will be crucial for the right-hander to negate the early spell from Trent Boult and Tim Southee. On the other hand, Boult will look to provide a good start to his team.

Meanwhile, Shane Bond feels India will play both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the final XI of the WTC final as it will help them rotate the other bowlers. Jadeja and Ashwin have been in top form in the recent past and they will look to hit the ground running.

Shane Bond said in the press conference, “For NZ to have made two finals in the World Cups. This would be another opportunity, just want to hope they can get over that Indian team.”

“The toss would be huge, but NZ would have the edge as they have played those two games.”

“Rohit is dynamic and can play well, like Rishabh Pant who can take the game away quickly. If you can score fast and put runs on the board the bowlers would be trouble. Cannot wait for Rohit vs Boult.”

“I think India will play both Ashwin and Jadeja as that would allow the rotation of all bowlers.”

The WTC final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.