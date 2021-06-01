With less than three weeks to go for the inaugural World Test Championship, the predictions and the build-up have started. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is scheduled to reach London on June 3 from where they will move to Southampton. Ahead of the long tour, India pacer Mohammad Shami admitted that New Zealand would have the advantage as they would get to play two Tests before the final against hosts England. The pacer also reckoned that it would be skills that would decide the winner in the final.

“Definitely they will have the advantage as they have arrived early and will play a couple of Test matches against the hosts. But I feel, when two teams enter finals, they reach that point after showcasing their abilities. None of the teams will have the home advantage and I hope our playing XI must commit the least errors. Both India and New Zealand are top-class teams and neither of them would let go any chance. So, it’s important to utilise your time and skills precisely,” he told India News during an interview.

Shami also revealed that the bowling unit is high on confidence after beating Australia in Australia and England at home. The Indian pacer confirmed that the bowlers would try to keep up the good work in the UK tour.

“Hope, the bowling unit performs well. We have beaten Australia in Australia and then England at home. The boys are high on confidence and I hope, they continue the same in England,” Shami added.

With both sides well balanced, it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest at Ageas Bowl.