Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that New Zealand are no longer the underdogs in the big ICC tournaments as they have proved themselves in the recent past with some impressive performances in mega-events. New Zealand will play in the ICC World Test Championship final on June 18 in Southampton. Both teams faced many hurdles in their journey to the final and emerged as the top 2 on the group stage points table.

Agarkar said that Virat Kohli and Co. will not make a mistake to underestimate New Zealand in the summit clash.

“I hope not. I don’t think the Indian team would be guilty to underestimate them (The Kiwis). I think the underdog tag has gone away from New Zealand. Every ICC tournament you look at okay, this is the first of its kind, Test championship every ICC tournament, whether it’s the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the World Cup; they always turn up, they’re always there in the thereabout. If not the finals, then in the quarterfinals or the semi-finals. And that’s a testament to their consistency. So, the underdog tag should go. Yes, there are, perhaps bigger names in some of the other teams and that’s why you count them as favorites.” Agarkar said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

While, the former pacer also pointed out that New Zealand beat India during the World Test Championship group stage and the conditions in the WTC final will be similar to that.

“So, I don’t think India will be underestimating them. They beat India comprehensively well when India toured New Zealand and the conditions are likely to be very similar to what India got in New Zealand. So, India will have to play well to beat New Zealand in this contest,” he added.

New Zealand were the only team that managed to beat Virat Kohli and Co. in the Test series during the WTC group stage. The visitors were completely outclassed by the Kiwis at their den and lost the series 0-2.