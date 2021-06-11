WTC Final: Expect a Well-Knit New Zealand Team to Come at us: Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claims that he is expecting a well-knit New Zealand team to face the Indian team in World Test Championship Final starting from June 18. New Zealand, who finished second on the WTC group stage points table, are currently playing England in the two-Test series. Ashwin feels that Kane Williamson’s men will get an advantage of having game time in similar conditions just ahead of the match.

Ashwin played a very big role in India’s journey to the final of the World Test Championship with 67 wickets and he will have a chance to top the list after the final. Currently, the ace-spinner is at the third spot behind Pat Cummins (70) and Stuart Broad (69).

The 34-year-old said that India need to adapt quickly to the conditions as New Zealand are going to be very well planned with their approach.

“I expect a very-well planned and a well-knit New Zealand team to come at us and obviously, having played two Tests in England they will definitely come in with an advantage so we have to adapt quicker,” Ashwin said on bcci.tv.

Ashwin also gave his opinion on playing a Test match and a neutral venue and said it will bring ebbs and flows of the game.

“It has to be the most exciting part of playing Test cricket, in all these years it’s (WTC Final) never happened, we have never played a team on a neutral venue but I think going forward, the World Test Championship could add context to two teams playing away from their home, bringing the ebbs and flows of the game,” he added,

The veteran spinner further said that red-ball cricket is the greatest test of a cricketer’s ability

“Test cricket is the ultimate form that we have, it is also the greatest test of a cricketer’s ability, mental space and everything else. For a long time cricketer’s wanted this sort of a space, some context to Test cricket. I am looking forward to the final actually,” he said.