New Zealand cricketers have already reached the United Kingdom and would be preparing for the two Tests against England before they take on Virat Kohli's Indian team in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. With two games and more time in the UK, NZ would without a doubt be well acclimatised to the conditions and that could be a massive advantage. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, the Indian cricketers are undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai before they leave for England on June 2. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma shared a video on Instagram where he is doing some mobility exercises like the runner's plank and reverse lunges. A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29)

Another pacer Mohammed Shami was doing some weight training where he was lifting dumbells.  A post shared by Mohammad Shami , (@mdshami.11)

Mayank Agarwal, who is a part of the squad, was also doing yoga to stay fit.

Mayank Agarwal (Image: Instagram)

All the three cricketers are leaving no stone unturned to remain fit.

It will be interesting to see if Ishant, Shami, and Mayank get an opportunity to play in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. The match would be played at Southampton and is scheduled to start on June 18. India will also play a five-match Test series against England after the WTC final. Considering it is a long tour, fitness would be important. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;