New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has provided an update for the start of Day 4 in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. It was pelting down in Southampton just before the start of the actual time (10:30 local time/3:00 PM) and thus the start has been delayed.

Earlier, the opening day of the WTC final was washed due to rain without a single ball being bowled. The second day of the match started on time as India finished strong with 146-3 after 64.4 overs.

It continues to drizzle and we have to state the obvious. Start of play on Day 4 has been delayed. ☔⌛#WTC21 BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021

Subsequently, the start of the third day was delayed by half an hour due to showers. However, there is no update on what will be the start time for the fourth day as it continues to drizzle in Southampton.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has put their noses in front as they were able to bundle out the Virat Kohli-led team on 217 after winning the crucial toss. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 runs for the Indian team but none of the Indian batsmen were able to get past the 50-run mark. Kyle Jamieson returned with 5-31 for the Kiwis.

On the other hand, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and rookie batsman Devon Conway provided a perfect start to the team as they added 72 runs for the opening alliance. The Kiwis finished the Day three of action at 101-2 and they trail India by only 116 runs. Thus, the Kane Williamson-led team is in a commanding position and they will look to strengthen their place in the match by taking a considerable lead in the first innings.

The Indian bowlers were not up to the mark on Day 3 as they were a bit short in their length and they will look to bounce back strong on Day 4.