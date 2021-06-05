Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar feels that the pacers will play a crucial role for India in the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. The summit clash will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The English conditions are often known to be helpful for seamers and India have a potent pace attack to take advantage of it.

Team India pace attack has shown immense growth in the past many years as Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and others have taken wickets in both home and overseas conditions.

Agarkar predicted India’s pace attack for the finale and picked Shami, Bumrah and Ishant. While he also feels the Asian giants might also add the fourth pacer in the line-up if the green wicket is on offer.

We still don’t know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England with the Dukes ball in particular – there will always be help for the seam bowlers. You can’t imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June. The seamers will play a part and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that’s been their strength over the last few years. Whether it is a Bumrah, Shami the No.1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over his career as he has played. So, those three certainly will start and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know.” Agarkar said on Star Sports show Game Plan

Agarkar further talks about the importance of the World Test Championship and winning the inaugural final for India.

“It is a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to any sort of landmark and that’s what makes it special. So, to be involved and particularly in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was way ahead at one point, they still had to get the job done. Both teams will be up for it and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it,” he said.

While former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel claimed that it will be a big feather on Virat Kohli’s cap if he managed to win the WTC final with India.

“This is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there’s a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli who has been eluded from the ICC trophy, he has led India in couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning Test championship would be a big feather in his cap,” Patel said on the same show.

