New Delhi: The weather on Day 1 of the World Test Champions has played a spoilsport so far. The first session of the ultimate Test match between India and New Zealand has been washed out due to the rain as the toss has also been delayed. The weather in Southampton doesn’t look pleasing for a game as it is expected to have rain during all five days of the Test at the moment. It’s not the first time when rain played a spoilsport during a mega India vs New Zealand clash in England. Earlier, during the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, the rain forced the game to the reserve day after it occurs midway during the New Zealand innings.

While the ICC also has a reserve day for the World Test Championship final on June 23. The weather in Southampton is suggesting many that another India vs New Zealand clash might go for a reserve day.

All you need to know about the reserve day:

The match will enter the reserve day only if the playing time could not be recovered in the five days of the Test. If the rain played any spoilsport, the first priority will be to finish the game within five days by adding some overs to the gameplay if the conditions are suitable. The reserve day will not take place in case of completion of overs and at the same time match ended in a draw. Both teams will be declared as co-winners in that case and the reward money will be distributed equally.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days is indicating that there is a high chance that the match will go to the reserve day.

Meanwhile, India have already announced their playing XI for the summit clash on Thursday. The ICC number 2 ranked Test side decided to go with three pacers and two spinners despite the cloudy conditions in Southampton. The team management also backed senior pacer Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj for the crucial clash.