The Indian team have picked their playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, set to be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from tomorrow. The Virat Kohli-led team has selected Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the final XI of the team.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are picked as the openers of the team. Both of them will hold the key for the Virat Kohli-led as they will look to get off to a good start.

Cheteshwar Pujara will bat at number three whereas Virat Kohli will take the number four position.