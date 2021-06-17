The Indian team have picked their playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, set to be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from tomorrow. The Virat Kohli-led team has selected Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the final XI of the team. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are picked as the openers of the team. Both of them will hold the key for the Virat Kohli-led as they will look to get off to a good start. <p></p> <p></p>Cheteshwar Pujara will bat at number three whereas Virat Kohli will take the number four position. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f6a8; NEWS &#x1f6a8;</p> <p></p>Here's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a>'s Playing XI for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTC21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTC21</a> Final &#x1f4aa; &#x1f447; <a href="https://t.co/DiOBAzf88h">pic.twitter.com/DiOBAzf88h</a> <p></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1405522436850782213?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>