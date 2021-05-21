Kane Williamson has scored 103 runs against Bumrah so far. Bumrah got him out twice when it comes to Tests, with Williamson managing only 33 runs against him. Williamson is yet to whack Bumrah for a six in international cricket. Kane’s highest strike rate of 129.7 comes against him in T20s.

Trent Boult has scalped Virat Kohli 6 times in all formats, with Virat scoring a total of 226 runs against him out of the 353 balls he faced from him. Kohli’s highest strike rate of 228.57 comes against him in T20s . In Tests he has a strike rate of 101 against Boult and falling to his prey on three occasions. Boult, a shrewd in-swinging fast bowler will surely challenge Kohli in English conditions as he had trouble coping with it in the past.

When comes to the head to head battle, Tim Southee has dismissed Rohit Sharma 9 times in all formats which is one less than scalping Kohli. Rohit scored a total of 182 runs out of the 270 balls faced with a highest strike rate of 111.54 coming in ODIs. In Tests, he has scored 20 runs against Southee way back in 2014.

The last time both met was way back in the 2016 Test Series. Lefty Latham managed to score 77 runs against him falling prey for a total of four times. Latham claims to be kind of comfortable against tweakers as he relies more on sweeps than going down the ground. It would be an interesting battle between the two, as Ashwin has picked a little over half of his overall career wickets against left-handers with an average of 19.55 and he is the first bowler to dismiss left-handers 200 times.

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 341 runs in 10 innings this year in Tests with an average of 34, scoring 4 half-tons. He has been very careful facing Wagner so far in his Test career scoring 63 runs in 198 balls he faced. Wagner got him only once so far in his career and last year in 5 Test matches he picked up a total of 18 wickets with best figures of 6/99.