WTC Final IND vs NZ, Top Run-Scorer: Virat Kohli Leads The Way For India

The World Test Championship Final is around the corner as Team India is all set to face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the quest to claim the inaugural trophy. Both teams passed several hurdles to seal their positions in the final of the coveted ICC tournament where they will battle out to prove their supremacy in the toughest format of the game.

With ODI and T20 World Cup being held for the past many years, Test cricket gets a new lifeline when ICC decide to go ahead with their plan of organizing the World Test Championship. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ICC managed to pull off the inaugural season after tweaking the qualification criteria midway.

India finished as the table toppers of the group stage with New Zealand behind them on the second. Interestingly, New Zealand are the only team that managed to get the better of India in the Test series during the WTC group stage.

It will be an uphill task for the Indian team against the New Zealand team during the summit clash starting from June 18. The batters will play a huge role in the five-day clash as the Kiwis have a world-class pace attack that can take advantage of the swinging conditions in England.

Here is the list of the top 3 run-getters from India against New Zealand from the World Test Championship squad:

1. Virat Kohli: The current Indian captain is undoubtedly the most important batter of the team and his form is going to be crucial for the Asian Giants. Kohli last scored a century in 2018 and the WTC final will be the best platform to end his drought. The 33-year-old has a phenomenal record against New Zealand with 773 runs in 9 Tests. He is the highest run-getter from India against New Zealand amongst the WTC squad.

2. Cheteshwar Pujara: India’s Mr Dependable in Tests has been a consistent performer against the Blackcaps with 749 runs in 9 Tests. Pujara’s will be very valuable for the bowlers in the WTC final because he has a rich experience of playing county cricket in English conditions.

3. Ajinkya Rahane: The ICC no.1 ranked Test team will need Rahane to come big against New Zealand in the final of WTC. Looking at his record it will not be that difficult for the 32-year-old. Rahane has scored 600 runs in 7 Tests versus Kiwis at a sublime average of 50.