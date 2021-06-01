In what would come as a relief for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team that will travel to England for a long tour, the players’ families have been allowed to travel along with the team. As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, the UK government has given clearance for this. This would come as a respite for players during the times of the pandemic.

The Kohli-led side would be in the UK for nearly four months in which they will play the inaugural World Test Championship final, which would be followed by the five-match Test series against England. The women’s team will also travel to the UK where they would play one Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

The families of cricketers would be on the chartered flight that would be used by the men’s and the women’s teams. They would land in London on June 3. From London, the team will move to Southampton, the venue for the WTC final.

On reaching the UK, the Indian team will have to serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine period at a paid facility appointed by the UK government.

“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” the ICC said in a media release on May 29.

The Indian women will move to Bristol after landing in London, the venue of their one-off Test against England. The men’s team, too, is expected to start training at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in a controlled manner post-quarantine.

The WTC final is expected to be a mouthwatering contest considering both teams are well-matched.