WTC Final: Ishan Kishan Or Wriddhiman Saha? Ravi Shastri Solves India's Wicketkeeper Conundrum With Stunning Solution

Ravi Shastri spoke about India's possible wicketkeeper for the WTC final and said that if India play two spinners, they may go in with KS Bharat and if they opt to play four seamers, Ishan Kishan could be the choice.

London: India are set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final from June 7 at the Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be desperate to end their ICC title drought after missing out on one on many occasions in recent times despite coming close. India made it to the summit clash of the previous cycle of the WTC as well but suffered a big defeat to New Zealand.

The Indian team will be without the services of key players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the marquee game. While India's playing 11 looks sorted, the wicketkeeper conundrum is something Rohit Sharma will have to solve. Former team India director Ravi Shastri recently shared his team India predicted 11 and revealed who between Ishan Kishan and Wridddhiman Saha should play in the WTC final.

Ravi Shastri's India's Playing 11 For WTC Final vs Australia "When you look at the WTC, if I remember from the last time India were in the final, it is very important what you learn from that game. You got to pick a team that suits the conditions. Last time in Southampton the weather was really overcast. Hence I will pick my 12. My 12 is very clear: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3, Virat Kohli at 4, Ajinkya Rahane at 5," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.