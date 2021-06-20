New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson registered his name in several record books with a five-wicket haul against India in the World Test Championship Final on Sunday. Jamieson was right on the money in the big-ticket finale as he justified his selection over Matt Henry.

Jamieson put the Indian team on the backfoot by dismissing three of their best batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. While later, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma became his last two victims.

The lanky pacer provided the breakthrough for New Zealand at regular interval as on Day 2 he broke the solid 62-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Rohit by dismissing the latter. However, he was at his very best on Day 3 as he removed his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli on 44 as he failed to add any run to his overnight score. Jamieson then got the better of flamboyant Pant at the score of just 2. Meanwhile, he dismissed Ishant and Bumrah on successive delivery to derail the business end of the innings.

New Zealand bowled out India for just 217 in the first innings as Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers with the figure of 5/31 at an economy rate of 1.40.

Here are the several records, Jamieson broke with his iconic spell in WTC Final: