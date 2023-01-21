WTC Final Likely To Be Played From June 8-12 At Oval, London - Reports
New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, the World Test Championship final is likely to get underway on June 8 at the Oval. Even though there is no official confirm ation from the ICC, a reportr in Times of India claims that the summit clash of the WTC will be played from 8-12 June at Oval, London, with one reserve day. The teams for the final are not decided yet but India, Australia and South Africa are three teams ahead in the race. More to follow
