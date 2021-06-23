New Delhi: The Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known to wear his heart on his sleeve. Kohli is always aggressive on the field and he is always pumped. The Indian skipper doesn’t shy away from showing his emotion on the field as he plays with a lot of passion.

Kohli also likes to get under the skin of the opposition and he is always in the ear of the opposition batsmen. Furthermore, Kohli also gives send-offs and celebrates his team’s bowlers wickets with great thrill. The same was palpable on the fifth day of action and ICC shared an amusing of many faces of Virat Kohli.

Watch Video:

🤣 😍 😀 🙄 🙃 😠 The many faces of Virat Kohli! Which one will we have at the end of play today? 👀#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Y0USGOFuhg ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Kohli likes to enjoy himself on the field and he always gives his 120% on the field. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led made a fantastic comeback on the fifty day of the Test match as they were able to skittle out New Zealand for 249 runs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Shami bowled at the top of his game and delivered the goods for the team.

On the other hand, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped three wickets each to get India back into the contest. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja was able to take the final wicket of Tim Southee, who was looking threatening.

Shami bowled in the right areas and got the rewards for pitching the ball up to the batsmen. The gun fast bowler dismissed Ross Taylor as Shubman Gill took a brilliant catch. Subsequently, he clean bowled BJ Watling with a superb delivery and plumbed Colin de Grandhomme with an incoming delivery.

However, Kohli was dismissed early on Day 6 by Kyle Jamieson as the fast bowler troubled the Indian skipper consistently.