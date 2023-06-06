WTC Final Pitch Report: Kennington Oval Curator Gives Massive Update Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

The Kennington Oval pitch curator in conversation with R Ashwin has confirmed that the wicket will have bounce for the WTC final between India and Australia.

London: The Kennington Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis has confirmed that the wicket at the Oval will be bouncy. India and Australia are set to clash for the World Test Championship title tomorrow, June 7. There have been speculations regarding the Oval surface, with experts having different opinions. However, the pitch curator has now confirmed what kind of a surface can be expected for the WTC final.

"It will be a good Oval pitch. It will be bouncy that is one thing. It will be bouncy. Let us hope so (there is no rain). English summer for a change," Fortis told India spinner R Ashwin on the latter's Youtube channel.

India have a big call to take for the match as they are facing a bowling combination conundrum. The team needs to decide if they want to go in with three seamers and two spinners or add one extra fast bowler and drop one of Ashwin or Jadeja. The update from the pitch curator will help Rohit Sharma decide the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma Confirms Playing 11 Will Be Decided On Morning Of The Match Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma attended a pre-match press conference ahead of the final and gave an update about the Indian playing 11. Rohit Sharma said that all 15 members of the squad should be ready to play, adding that they will decide about playing 11 on the morning of the match. However, Rohit Sharma admitted that the pitch looks bouncy, which could be a big hint that India will be keen to play four seamers and just one spinner.