In nearly 10 days’ time, Virat Kohli and Co would be on the UK-bound flight for a long tour of the UK which will include the much-awaited WTC Final and the five-match Test series versus England. Looks like India head coach Ravi Shastri has already prepared the blueprint for Kohli and Co. In a bid to help Indian players adapt quickly to overseas conditions, Shastri has devised three new training methods for the team which is expected to help the players.

According to a report by Times of India, the three methods are…

Firstly, there is going to be a shortening of the length of the pitch from 22 yards to 16 while facing the Robo-arm in the nets. This will help the side get used to pace, something they are bound to face in the UK pitches which are generally quicker than the ones in India.

Shastri plans to get pre-shined balls in the nets and “figuring out ways” to make the shiny side heavier. This will help the batsmen to get their decision-making when it comes to leaving the ball.

The team will also practice the art of leaving which is very important in Test cricket. It will also allow the batter to understand and assess the conditions and the field.

It is expected that these training methods will help the batsmen get big hundreds in England. The conditions will be extremely different from what the players are used to in India. The conditions would be overcast and that will help the bowlers generate swing and seam – something Indian batsmen are not the best against.

The WTC final is scheduled to take place on June 18 at Southampton. The NZ team has already reached England, the India team will serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine on reaching the UK.