New Delhi: India’s former captain Sourav Ganguly has stated that the current Indian team has a great balance and the team’s bowlers can trouble any batting unit. The Indian team has taken giant strides at the top level as a fast bowling unit and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have delivered consistently in overseas conditions.

Furthermore, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini have come up in the ranks and they help the team in making a potent bench strength. Moreover, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have drastically improved their renditions in foreign conditions.

On the other hand, India’s batting has been world-class as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have delivered in almost all the conditions. Thus, the current team mostly comes up with a collective effort and they tick the right boxes as a unit.

Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika, the former India skipper said: “I was watching on TV, there could be grass on the pitch. But just like them (New Zealand) we too have a terrific pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma- its a brilliant pace attack. They can trouble any batting unit. Then we have two brilliant spinners. This Indian team has a great balance. It will be an enjoyable fight.”

On the other hand, Ganguly added that the Indian team can definitely decide to bat first after winning the toss despite overcast conditions. It is currently drizzling in Southampton and we will have a delayed start to the WTC Final.

“Yes, you can definitely bat after winning the toss. But we need to see the overhead conditions as well. Have heard that it’s going to be cloudy with some rain around. However, there is no doubt that we will have to score big runs. Everyone will have to contribute with the bat, then only it will be possible to put the opposition under pressure with a big score on the board,” Ganguly said.