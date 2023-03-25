Advertisement

WTC Final To World Cup, Team India's Complete 2023 Schedule After IPL

Team India and its players always bring eyes to the game and people like to see them wherever they are playing.

New Delhi: Team India and its players always bring eyes to the game and people like to see them wherever they are playing. Currently, Indian cricket team players are buckling up for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They would be part of the cash-rich league from 31st March till the end of May.

After that Rohit Sharma and company would once again take on the Australia team but this time for the World Test Championship. Team India managed to qualify for the WTC finals for the second time in a row.

The Men in Blue side would take the home of the Windies where they would play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests. Following that, India might face three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka or Afghanistan, the series is currently not confirmed.

India's B-team will take a tour of Ireland for three-match T2I series. Then in September, India will take part in Asia Cup 2023, which was previously set to be hosted by Pakistan. However, there's a discussion going on about the new venue after BCCI refused to allow their players to travel to Pakistan.

The Indian side would then host Australia for a three-match ODI series prior to the 50-over World Cup. This will also be a preparatory series for the global tournament. Then for the main event, India will host the 50-over World Cup for the first time entirely on their own. They would be one of the favorites to win the tournament and would like to win the most prestigious title in the game for the first time since 2011.

