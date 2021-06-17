With less than a day to go for the much-awaited World Test Championship final, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team was spotted training in a fielding session. The Indian captain also gave a pep talk to the players – who stood in a huddle – along with the fielding coach R. Sridhar at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India coach Ravi Shastri could be seen egging on the players from behind.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a clip of the training session on their official Twitter handle where the players started off by taking a couple of laps of the ground just to get a little warm before the session.

Kohli has admitted that he is not too concerned about the limited preparation time that his team will get for the WTC final against New Zealand as he believes that it has the requisite understanding of conditions from its past experience of playing in England.

” look, in the past we have landed in places three days prior even in a proper schedule and have had a hell of a series and hell of competition, so it is all in the head,” Kohli said in the pre-departure press conference.

The 32-year-old insisted that it was also about the mindset. ” it is not the first time we are playing in England, we all know what the conditions are like,” he said.

Meanwhile, vice-captain of India Ajinkya Rahane addressed the media during a presser on Wednesday where he admitted that the players were excited about the final.

“Every player is excited about this final because we have reached here playing some consistent cricket ever since the World Test Championship began two years ago,” Ajinkya Rahane said while attending a press conference.