New Delhi: Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop feels that the World Test Championship final will be huge for India captain Virat Kohli as he has a lot to play for against New Zealand. He further went on to add that the India skipper has led from the front and has been at the top of his game as well.

“It will be huge for Virat Kohli. He has led from the front and has been at the top of his game. He has got a lot to play for. It is now for India to play for millions back home. Kohli would want this badly,” said Bishop.

Talking about whom would he pick among the seamers for India, Bishop said, “Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Also, Siraj bowled so well in Australia, but Shami’s experience will get him in the side.”

With the two best teams playing against each other to decide the best Test team in the world, the former West Indian fast bowler reckons that it will be a fascinating contest. Both the teams have quality fast bowlers and if India have the skill, New Zealand have the experience.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have got the skills, but Boult and Southee have a lot of experience. This would be a fascinating Test,” said the 53-year-old.

“You are talking about endurance, change of conditions and temperament, hence Test cricket is important. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson two of the best cricketers of the era will go up against each other,” he added.