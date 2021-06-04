Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson Have Pushed Their Teams to Excel: Brendon McCullum

Veteran New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum heaped huge praise on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s captaincy abilities. Both India and New Zealand have played quality cricket in the past few years and the credit goes to their captains Kohli and Williamson respectively for leading their team from the front. After acquiring the top spots on the World Test Championship points table, both teams will now lock horns in the finale on June 18 to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Brendon McCullum said that qualifying for the WTC final is a big achievement and the captains have pushed their teams to excel.

“Both Virat and Kane have led their sides brilliantly. Their own forms have been superb. To be able to qualify for the WTC final is a massive achievement,” McCullum told Sports Today.

“To reach the final of WTC, the results they needed for a long period. You have to force the situations in Test cricket to garner success in the longest format of the game. Both captains have pushed their teams to excel, and I believe they rightfully deserve the opportunity to play in the final,” McCullum added.

The former NZ skipper further compared the leadership styles of both players as he claims that Kohli is out and out aggressive with his approach. On Williamson, McCullum said that he is a dominant leader but not as expressive as Kohli.

“They are inspirational leaders but lead their teams indifferently. One (Kohli) is out and out aggressive, while the other (Williamson) is a dominant leader but is not as expressive as his counterpart. They are true ambassadors of the game and are the must-watch talents of the present time.”

McCullum feels that both Kohli and Williamson get the best out of their players which helped their teams to achieve big.

“Apart from being great leaders, they are two giants of the International game at his point of time. One of the amazing qualities they both have is to get the best out of those around them. It has helped them to achieve some special things for their countries,” said McCullum.