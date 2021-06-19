New Delhi: With the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand, Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni’s tally to lead the Indian cricket team in the most number of Test matches. The WTC Final is Kohli’s 61st Test match as captain while veteran Dhoni lead the team in 60 games.

Kohli took over the leadership charge from Dhoni in 2016 and took the Indian team to great heights after that. India are playing the inaugural World Test Championship final after topping the points table in the group stage.

In the 60 matches as captain Kohli has won 36 matches and is the most successful captain in Indian cricket history with a 59.01 winning percentage. Under his leadership, India registered several iconic wins including the maiden Test series win against Australia Down Under in 2018/19. The 61st Test match is going to be a very special one for Kohli and he will be eyeing to achieve a historic win on his milestone game.

The 32-year-old is also just one century away to score most centuries as captain in international cricket. At the moment he is tied with Ricky Ponting at the top with 41 tons.

Meanwhile, day 1 of the WTC final was washed out due to rain as the toss took place on the second day where New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the overcast conditions.

Kohli admitted that he himself wanted to bowl first but he is confident that the team will put up a solid total on the scoreboard in the big-ticket finale.

“We would’ve probably bowled first as well. But runs on the board has been our strength. In a big final, runs on the board, however many, are an advantage. As you saw the makeup of our side, the balance is such that we prepare for any conditions. We’ve been performing really well in Test cricket. For us this is just a Test match we have to be professional in, have to follow our processes,” Kohli said at the toss.