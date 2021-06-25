New Delhi: Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta has lashed out at India’s batting unit for their inconsistency. The Indian team could only manage 217 and 170 runs in each of the innings of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

In fact, none of the Indian batsmen was able to get past the 50-run mark. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for the team with 49 runs in the first dig but no Indian batsmen was able to convert his start into a substantial score. Thus, the pressure was on the bowlers to deliver the goods as India posted an under-par score of 217 runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers were able to keep the team in the contest as they bundled out the New Zealand team for 249 runs in the first innings. However, India once again could not take advantage of the bat as they were dismissed after scoring 170 runs.

“No matter how well you bowl, you will have to score a few runs to win games. You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the work. Bowlers are doing their bit for the last 3-4 years. But to be a champion side, it is important for both batting and bowling units to work,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian batting hasn’t been consistent in the SENA countries and it has led to the downfall of the team as the pace battery has taken giant strides.

“Since 2016, Indian batsmen have crossed 350 just thrice in SENA countries, and have taken 37 innings to do so. If you look at the averages, only two have their averages over 40 (Kohli – 43.03 and Gill – 42.14), two have it in their 20s (Rahane – 29.81 and Rohit – 29), and one in their 30s (Pujara – 38.03). This needs to be sorted out.

“India were 148/3 in the first innings. The partnership with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane was going so well. It all unravelled in the first hour of Day 3 as they bundled out for 217. It is difficult to win a match when you score 217 and 170. Let’s be very honest and say that batsmen didn’t do as well. They didn’t live up to expectations. Admittedly the conditions weren’t great for batting, but looking at the position India were in and the kind of experience they have on offer, they should have reached 300 at least,” he added.

The batting unit did let the team down in the big summit clash against the Kiwis.