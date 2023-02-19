WTC Points Table: India Gets Closer To WTC Final Spot With 2-0 Lead In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Updated: February 19, 2023 2:44 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India have defeated Pat Cummins' Australia in the second test match of four match test series by 6 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts are now leading 2-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

This is the second consecutive dominant victory for the Indian side over the tourists. This win has put them much closer to the World Test Championship's final spot. If Team India manages to secure this spot they would find themselves contesting for the title for the second time in a row.

India improved their win percentage to 64.06 percent with the easy win over the Aussies. However, their spot is still not guaranteed in the decider at The Oval in June because Sri Lanka still has a chance to win if they dominate New Zealand in their upcoming contest.

South Africa is out of the race. Australia are in a strong secure position. They can straight away qualify after avoiding a 4-0 whitewash in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, if the odds do fall against them, they would still have a chance if Sri Lanka fails to beat New Zealand 2-0.

PERCENTAGE CHANCE OF TEAMS MEETING IN WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Australia and India 88.9%
Australia and Sri Lanka 8.3%
India and Sri Lanka 2.8 %

