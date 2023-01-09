New Delhi: Ace India batter Suryakumar Yadav is going through a dream run in T20I cricket. The No 1 T20I batter scored his third century in the shortest format, the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is, as India defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 112 runs in 51 balls, including seven fours and nine sixes to propel India to a daunting total of 228-5 before a collective show by the bowlers helped India bowl out Sri Lanka for 137. Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form in recent times. The Indian stalwart was the leading run scorer in T20Is last year with 1164 runs in 31 innings.

He notched up his maiden century against England in Nottingham in July 2022 before scoring a scintillating 111 off 51 balls against New Zealand on India’s limited overs tour to New Zealand in November. He continued his dream run and started the 2023 season with a blisring 45-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the third T20I.

Meanwhile, WWE star Drew McIntire was in awe of the Indian batter and praised him for his remarkable run. McIntire took to Twitter and wrote, “A third T20i ton in six months ? SKY is a machine.” McIntire is a former WWE champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win his maiden WWE championship.

Meanwhile, Surya will next be seen in the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka, set to get underway on January 10 in Guwahati. Big guns like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back for the series.