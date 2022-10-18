New Delhi: Kane Williamson’s New Zealand is set to compete against Rohit Sharma-led India side in their second official T20 World Cup warm-up game. They are coming off a loss against Proteas in the first warm-up game and would be looking forward to getting back on the winning track ahead of their opener against the defending champions and hosts Australia on October 22.

New Zealand hosted Pakistan and Bangladesh for a triangular series ahead of T20 World Cup. However, Pakistan managed to conquer the tri-series after beating the Kiwis in the final. There was a highlight moment in the match when Glenn Phillips walked out to bat on renowned WWE superstar John Cena’s theme song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

The entrance went viral all over the internet and eventually reached the 16-time WWE World Champion. John Cena’s Instagram consists of random images that he posts for his followers’ context. His Instagram bio states “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

He posted the picture of Glenn Phillips and cricket fans all over the world figured out the context in no second and filled the comment section. The context was not too hard to understand for cricket fans and they even helped out non-cricket watchers in understanding the story behind the posts.

John Cena has even posted pictures of cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the past too. Moments like these increase the level of excitement of fans. New Zealand was the runner-up last year and would be looking forward to winning the trophy finally this time around.