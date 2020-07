WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Watan Zalmi vs Almhult CC Match 2 July 13, 3:30 PM IST

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Watan Zalmi vs Almhult CC Match 2 July

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team And Picks

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Tips: Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Watan Zalmi vs Almhult CC Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

WZC vs ALM My Dream11 Team

Imran Khan (captain), Ankith Shah (vice-captain), Sardar Sahak, Waissullah Safi, Rahul Ganju, Hamad Ahmed, Imran Sabawoon, Junaid Khan, Waleed Ilyas, Asif Meer, Abid Khan

Watan Zalmi CC vs Almhult CC Full Squad List

WZCC: Fahd Zafar, Niaz Mohammad, Imran Khan, Sahibzada Abdul Haq Khan, Waleed Ilyas, Waissullah Safi, Hamad Ahmed, Zaheen Khan, Eywazollah Raisi, Abid Khan, Abid Khan, Mohammad Taj, Sayed Hamed Sadat, Abbas Khan, Mohammad Askiri, Muhibullah Kharoti

ALM: Junaid Khan, Rahul Ganju, Sidarth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Ayaz Hussain, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Samiulhaq Gujer, Imran Sabawoon, Ankith Shah, Dinesh Adhikari, Asif Meer, Hamayun BabaKhan, Vimal Palwankar, Vikas Mittal, Sabawoon Sherzad, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Shakil Arshad, Inderpal Singh, Raza Muradi, Dawood Aziz, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Khawani Azhari, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shiva Thever, Sher Rahman