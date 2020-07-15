WZC vs KSS Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC Match 11 July 15, 2:30 PM IST

WZC vs KSS Dream11 Team And Picks

WZC vs KSS Dream11 Tips: On the second day of the league, Seaside CC (three) and Jonkping CA (two) won all their matches. However, Hisingen CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi’s first match was abandoned before they lost the second.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

WZC vs KSS My Dream11 Team

Ihsanullah Wafa (captain), Abdul Haq (vice-captain), Taimur Khan, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waheedullah Musleh, Sadek Robel, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sabaun Shirzad, Ibrahim Zahiri, Niaz Mohammad

Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC Full Squad List

KSS: Niyazwali Zargul, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Azim Shinwari, Nishad Ahmad, Abdullah Shinwari, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri

WZC: Imran Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, Muhammad Taj, Eywazollah Raisi, Waleed Ilyas, Sabaun Shirzad, Muhibullah Kharoti, M Sadek Robel, Hamad Ahmed, Rimon Chandra Saha, Saood Ur Rahman, MD Nabil, Majidullah Khan, Qandeel Abbas, Taimur Khan, Waissullah Safi, Mohammad Askari, S Abdul Haq, Abid Khan