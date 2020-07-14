WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC Match 9 July 14, 9:30 PM IST

WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team And Picks

WZC vs SSD Dream11 Tips: On the first day of the league, Almhult CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi won both their matches. Hisingen CC played two games – winning one while losing the other. Seaside CC played one match, winning it by six wicket.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

WZC vs SSD My Dream11 Team

S.Abdul Haq (captain), Sabaun Shirzad (vice-captain), Rubal Pathak, Waissullah Safi, Arfan Arif, Mokhtar Ghulami, Niaz Mohammad, Taimur Khan, Zahoor Sabir, Usman Sarwar, Eywazollah Raisi

Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC Full Squad List

WCC: Muhibullah Kharoti, Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, M Sadek Robel, MD Nabil, Muhammad Taj, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra Saha, Hamad Ahmed, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan, Waissullah Safi, Eywazollah Raisi, S.Abdul Haq, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Sabaun Shirzad, Waleed Ilyas

SSD: Rubal Pathak, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Harinder Koranga, Ibrahim Khan, Shreyas Murthy, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zawwar Hussain, Ammar Zafar, Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik, Zahoor Sabir, Usman Sarwar, Babar Farooq