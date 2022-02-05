<strong>Antigua:</strong> Virat Kohli is a big global cricketing superstar and his advice to Yash Dhull and Co ahead of the much-awaited U-19 World Cup final would motivate the young stars. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli interacted with the young boys after they beat Australia to set up a date with England. Ahead of the big game, Dhull revealed Kohli's advice to the team. <p></p> <p></p>"Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him," Dhull told ANI recalling Kohli's interaction with the team after India's semi-final win against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;