Antigua: Virat Kohli is a big global cricketing superstar and his advice to Yash Dhull and Co ahead of the much-awaited U-19 World Cup final would motivate the young stars. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli interacted with the young boys after they beat Australia to set up a date with England. Ahead of the big game, Dhull revealed Kohli’s advice to the team.

“Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him,” Dhull told ANI recalling Kohli’s interaction with the team after India’s semi-final win against Australia.