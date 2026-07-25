IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Yash Thakur credits Shreyas Iyer after maiden wickets against Zimbabwe, says…

Yash Thakur credits Shreyas Iyer after maiden wickets against Zimbabwe, says…

Star player Yash Thakur opens up about his wicket-taking strategy and plans against Zimbabwe. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 25, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Yash Thakur credits Indian captain Shreyas Iyer for THIS thing

Yash Thakur credits Indian captain Shreyas Iyer for THIS thing

Debutant fast bowler Yash Thakur expressed deep gratitude to his family and team management following a successful international debut against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, adding that sticking to the plans made in tandem with skipper Shreyas Iyer paid off.

Yash Thakur credits family, reveals Shreyas Iyer’s plan behind Brian Bennett’s wicket

Thakur claimed his maiden T20I wicket by dismissing the dangerous Brian Bennett for 32, and eventually took 2-30 in his four overs as he helped India defend a massive total of 219/5 and secure a 90-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“I’m really grateful to have got the opportunity to play this game. I’m also really grateful to my family and my close ones, who have always supported me. So I’m really grateful for this,” Thakur said at the conclusion of the game.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Elaborating on his tactical discussion with skipper Shreyas Iyer to break Bennett’s opening assault, Thakur said, “I think the wicket was really good to bat on. Me and Shreyas bhai discussed our plans before the spell, and we stuck to them. We felt the slower ball would be a very effective option on this wicket, so we backed it, and it worked for us.”

Yash Thakur opens up on India ‘A’ stint, format preference

Thakur, 27, represents Punjab Kings in the IPL and won the Ranji Trophy in 2024/25 with Vidarbha. He has been a regular with the India ‘A’ team for the last 12 months in both red-ball and white-ball formats.

“Last month I was playing in the India A tour of Sri Lanka. I played both the one-day and Test series there. I always keep my plans ready for both white-ball and red-ball cricket,” he said. When asked about his personal preference between formats, Thakur kept it simple. “No, I enjoy both. I just want to play the game.”

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Shreyas Iyer hints at changes for third T20I after big win in second clash

Shreyas Iyer hints at changes for third T20I after big win in second clash
ZIM vs IND: Ishan Kishan’s heroics guide India to series win over Zimbabwe 

ZIM vs IND: Ishan Kishan’s heroics guide India to series win over Zimbabwe 
Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped? Star’s struggles continue in T20Is for India

Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped? Star’s struggles continue in T20Is for India
IND vs ZIM: India make surprise change as Yash Thakur to debut, Ashok Sharma dropped for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM: India make surprise change as Yash Thakur to debut, Ashok Sharma dropped for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Latest News

Yash Thakur credits Indian captain Shreyas Iyer for THIS thing

Shreyas Iyer gives a big hint ahead of the third clash vs ZIM

Ishan Kishan's heroics help India clinch T20I series

BCCI to announce India's Test squad on Tuesday

Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped

IND vs ZIM: Why was 150 kmph bowler axed? Yash Thakur gets India debut

Editor's Pick

Sanju Samson opens up on leaving RR, Shares MS Dhoni’s advice that changed his CSK journey

Sanju Samson opens up on leaving RR, Shares MS Dhoni’s advice that changed his CSK journey
Jos Buttler creates massive T20 Record, overtakes Chris Gayle, only Kieron Pollard ahead now

Jos Buttler creates massive T20 Record, overtakes Chris Gayle, only Kieron Pollard ahead now
God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is
ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?

ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?
ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I

ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I