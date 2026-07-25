Yash Thakur wants to become India’s next death bowling superstar like Bumrah

Every fast bowler dreams of becoming the player a captain can rely on in the toughest moments of a match. For India pacer Yash Thakur, that dream has always revolved around one skill – mastering death bowling. The Vidarbha speedster says bowling in the final overs has been his biggest goal since the start of his senior career, and he now hopes to follow the path set by India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Yash Thakur wants to become a death-bowling specialist

Thakur revealed that he made up his mind early in his domestic career to specialise in bowling at the death because those overs often decide the result of a game.

“Ever since I started playing senior white-ball cricket for Vidarbha, I set one clear goal for myself: to become a specialist at death bowling. Matches are won and lost in the final overs, and that’s where I wanted to make a difference for my team,” Thakur told JioStar.

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He added that the same mindset has stayed with him throughout his journey from domestic cricket to India A and now the senior Indian team.

“I have carried that mindset with me throughout my career. Whether I am playing for Vidarbha, India A, or in the IPL, I see death bowling as the toughest challenge in cricket, and I want to master it. If I can perform in high-pressure situations, that is when I can truly make an impact,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah is Yash Thakur’s biggest inspiration

The young fast bowler also spoke about the cricketer he looks up to the most. According to Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah has set the standard for pace bowlers across world cricket because of his ability to deliver in every format and at every stage of an innings.

“I admire Jasprit Bumrah a lot because he bowls brilliantly in every format and in every phase of the game. He understands the situation and adapts accordingly.”

Wants to become a bowler captains can trust

Thakur said his biggest aim is to develop into the kind of bowler who can be handed the ball at any stage of a match, whether it is the powerplay, middle overs or the death.

Explaining what he wants to achieve in the future, he said: “I try to follow his approach, to be a bowler the captain can trust at any stage, whether it’s the powerplay, the middle overs, or the death. My goal is to be someone who can pick up wickets and win games, just like Bumrah does for India.”

Young pacer eyes bigger role for India

Having impressed with his performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Thakur is now aiming to establish himself in the Indian team. Having worked on his death-bowling, and following Bumrah’s methods, he hopes to be a dependable match-winner for India in all formats in years to come.