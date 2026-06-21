Yashasvi Jaiswal DROPPED despite century as India recall Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for England ODIs

India have announced their squad for the forthcoming three-match series against England with a few big names returning to the set-up ahead of the team’s preparations for another big assignment before the 2027 World Cup.

The selectors have brought back some of India’s most experienced players, while also retaining a number of youngsters who impressed during the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to ODI squad

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both been included in India’s ODI squad for the England tour. It will be the first time the senior duo feature together in an ODI squad since January.

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Kohli’s selection, however, remains subject to fitness clearance after the hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. The BCCI confirmed that the former India captain will be available only after receiving the required medical clearance.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s place had become a talking point following a modest series against Afghanistan, where he managed scores of 14, 48 and 79. Despite speculation surrounding his position, the selectors have continued to back the veteran opener.

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Gill had hinted at selection dilemma

The competition for places intensified after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s impressive performances against Afghanistan, including a brilliant century in Chennai.

Speaking before the squad announcement, captain Shubman Gill admitted the management faced a selection headache because of the number of players performing well.

“I mean, it is a good kind of headache having all the players that are performing and I think the squad will be announced tomorrow or the next couple of days. So, we will see the squad and then we will have the best XI to put out anyway.

“I mean, we will see where everyone’s fitness is. If everyone is fit, like I said, we will see who is in the squad and based on the squad, we will try to make the best XI possible.“

Despite his strong form, Jaiswal has missed out on selection following Kohli’s return.

Hardik ruled out, Bumrah returns

India have suffered a setback with Hardik Pandya being unavailable for the England ODIs. The all-rounder has failed to recover fully from the injury he picked up during the IPL season while representing Mumbai Indians.

On the positive side, Jasprit Bumrah is back in India’s ODI setup. The pace spearhead returns for his first international assignment since IPL 2026 and will play his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

His return provides a big boost to India’s bowling attack ahead of a challenging series in English conditions.

Young pacers continue to earn opportunities

While Mohammed Siraj has been dropped from the squad, the selectors have retained a host of young fast bowlers who played against Afghanistan.

Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh have all been rewarded for their recent performances and remain part of India’s plans moving forward.

The inclusion of these bowlers highlights India’s continued focus on building depth in the pace department ahead of future ICC tournaments.

India ODI squad for England tour

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

India tour of England 2026 schedule

T20I Series

1st T20I – July 1, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I – July 4, Manchester

3rd T20I – July 7, Nottingham

4th T20I – July 9, Bristol

5th T20I – July 11, Southampton

ODI Series

1st ODI – July 14, Birmingham

2nd ODI – July 16, Cardiff

3rd ODI – July 19, Lord’s

India will begin the white-ball tour with the T20I leg before shifting focus to the three-match ODI series, which will provide another important test against one of their strongest rivals ahead of the next World Cup cycle.