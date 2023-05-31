Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Ashwin In His 1st India Net Session, Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips - WATCH
During India's training session, Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen getting batting tips from former India captain Virat Kohli.
New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Ahead of that, Indian team players have already reached England and started their training.
Recently, there has been another addition to the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player. Yashasvi replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage.
During the training session on Tuesday, for the first time, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen practising in the nets wearing the senior Indian jersey, a video of which was uploaded by the ICC's official Instagram handle. In the video, Jaiswal is facing star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and is smashing some good shots against them.
Here is the video:
Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips To Jaiswal
Later, batting superstar Virat Kohli shared some valuable batting tips with the youngster. In a few pictures that went viral all over the internet, Jaiswal is paying key attention to what Kohli is saying.
Although the 21-year-old batter cannot play in the WTC final as of now as he is not a part of 15-member squad. He is travelling with the team as a stand-by player.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL Blockbuster Performance
Yashasvi has proven himself during the 2023 IPL edition. The young batter has smashed 625 runs in 14 matches with an average of 48.08. It includes one century and five double centuries. He is on the list of leading run-getters for IPL 2023.
Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.
