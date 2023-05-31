Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Ashwin In His 1st India Net Session, Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips - WATCH

During India's training session, Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen getting batting tips from former India captain Virat Kohli.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Ashwin In His 1st India Net Session, Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips - WATCH
Updated: May 31, 2023 1:43 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Ahead of that, Indian team players have already reached England and started their training.

Recently, there has been another addition to the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player. Yashasvi replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage.

During the training session on Tuesday, for the first time, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen practising in the nets wearing the senior Indian jersey, a video of which was uploaded by the ICC's official Instagram handle. In the video, Jaiswal is facing star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and is smashing some good shots against them.

Here is the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips To Jaiswal

Later, batting superstar Virat Kohli shared some valuable batting tips with the youngster. In a few pictures that went viral all over the internet, Jaiswal is paying key attention to what Kohli is saying.

Although the 21-year-old batter cannot play in the WTC final as of now as he is not a part of 15-member squad. He is travelling with the team as a stand-by player.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL Blockbuster Performance

Yashasvi has proven himself during the 2023 IPL edition. The young batter has smashed 625 runs in 14 matches with an average of 48.08. It includes one century and five double centuries. He is on the list of leading run-getters for IPL 2023.

Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Ashwin In His 1st India Net Session, Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips - WATCH
Rohit Sharma Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Watch Video
Ishan Kishan Could Provide X-factor To India In WTC Final, Says Ricky Ponting
Top-10 Leading Run-Getters Of IPL 2023
Top-10 Leading Run-Getters Of IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

ICC Top Brass Seeks PCB Assurances That It Will Send Team To India For ODI World Cup

ICC Top Brass Seeks PCB Assurances That It Will Send Team To...

Rohit Sharma Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Watch Video

Rohit Sharma Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Wat...

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Studying For Exams, Pic Go Viral

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Studying For Exams, Pic Go Viral...

MS Dhoni To Undergo Tests For Knee Injury - Report

MS Dhoni To Undergo Tests For Knee Injury - Report

Not Pakistan! Asia Cup Most Likely To Take Place In Sri Lanka After Country's Cricket Board Offer To Host Tournament

Not Pakistan! Asia Cup Most Likely To Take Place In Sri Lank...

Advertisement