New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Ahead of that, Indian team players have already reached England and started their training.

Recently, there has been another addition to the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player. Yashasvi replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage.

During the training session on Tuesday, for the first time, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen practising in the nets wearing the senior Indian jersey, a video of which was uploaded by the ICC's official Instagram handle. In the video, Jaiswal is facing star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and is smashing some good shots against them.

Here is the video: