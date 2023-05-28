New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. India had announced their 15-player squad for the match, which includes players like star bowler Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav.

But recently, there has been a major change in the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player.

The young all-rounder will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage. Gaikwad, along with Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, are players on the standby list.

According to a reports in Indian Express, Gaikwad was initially added by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a backup opener for the WTC Final, in which India would play against Australia. When Gaikwad told the BCCI he could join the team after June 5, Rahul Dravid immediately started looking for a substitute.

"He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won't be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.