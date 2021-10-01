<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Struggling to convert his starts into big scores in the ongoing IPL, young Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is hoping for a change in fortunes after a post-match conversation with India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>Following their seven-wicket loss to RCB on Wednesday, several Royals youngsters, including Jaiswal, had a long conversation with Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>"I wanted to know how to make it big. That was what I was talking about with Virat bhaiya, like how to make it effective and how can I help my team," the 19-year-old said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals. "He explained in a really nice way about how can I do well and improve. He also said about how can I be positive all the time and play little more." <p></p> <p></p>The left-handed opener has often failed to capitalise on his starts. He has scores of 31, 36, 5 and season's best of 49 in the last four matches in the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm not doing what I really want to do. It's good that I'm getting starts, I want to convert them into big scores whenever I get chance again. I need to work all the time and i need to know how to make it big." <p></p> <p></p>Currently lying at seventh spot with four wins from 11 matches, Rajasthan Royals need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for a playoff berth. They face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes, CSK have done really well but we have learnt from our mistakes. We are really confident to win the next matches," he said about their match," Jaiswal said. <p></p> <p></p>"Sometime it's your day, sometime it's not. We are confident, we will do what we can control." <p></p> <p></p>Having had the chance to train during the off-season, Jaiswal utilised the Royals' state-of-the-art facilities in Nagpur and he said he's now an improved cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"I've done a lot during this time and I'm really thankful for RR to provide me the facility. I was there for two months and had conversation with every coaches. <p></p> <p></p>"We were having practice and so many different stuff there. I think that was a really, really good time to improve my skills. I would say that is the only thing what I've done. I worked really hard in Nagpur." <p></p> <p></p>Jaiswal also had a chat with iconic Sachin Tendulkar before representing Mumbai against Oman in a one-day series. <p></p> <p></p>"I've spoken about my cricket, after these hard work and practice, I'm quite confident. I know that I've prepared well for these games and I'm happy," he said.