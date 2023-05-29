Yashasvi Jaiswal In Team India: 21-year-old Batter Joins WTC 2023 Final Squad As Stand-by Player

On Sunday, the 21-year-old shared an Instagram post where he can be seen inside the flight to confirm his selection.

New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Many players, including Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and former India captain Virat Kohli, have already joined the camp in England.

But recently, there has been another addition to the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player. Yashasvi replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old shared an Instagram post where he can be seen inside the flight along with India captain Rohit Sharma to confirm his selection in the Indian squad as a standby player.

In another post he can be seen posing along in the flight with a caption 'WTC'.

Here is the post:

According to a reports in Indian Express, Gaikwad was initially added by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a backup opener but he later told BCCI that he could join the team after June 5, Rahul Dravid immediately started looking for a substitute.

"He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won't be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.