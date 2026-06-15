Yasin Ayari stars as Sweden secures a victory over Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2026

Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres starred as Sweden registered an emphatic win over Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F encounter here at Monterrey Stadium on Monday.

High-scoring World Cup matchday continues with Sweden

Ayari broke the deadlock with a brilliant drive from outside the box. Isak made it two following a delightful turn and pass from strike partner Gyokeres before Sabri Lamouchi’s side got themselves back into the game when Omar Rekik glanced home Hannibal Mejbri’s glorious delivery for his first international goal.

The second half was all Sweden. Isak robbed Ellyes Skhiri and Gyokeres buried the loose ball to make it 3-1. Mattias Svanberg amplified the advantage moments after coming on, and Ayari sealed a morale-boosting success.

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Notably, this has been one of the highest-scoring matchdays in World Cup history with 19 goals on Monday after Germany scored seven earlier in the day.

Ayari’s stunning Brace helps Sweden cruise past Tunisia

Sweden took the lead in Guadalupe in the seventh minute courtesy of Brighton midfielder Ayari’s thunderbolt from outside the box, following a mix-up at the back. They doubled their lead on half an hour after a rapid break freed Isak on the left, AFC reports.

The Liverpool forward raced forward and cut inside before unleashing a shot, which goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh failed to keep out, even though he got a hand to the ball.

Sweden threatened to overwhelm their opponents, but the match changed complexion minutes before half-time when Rekik headed home Hannibal Mejbri’s teasing cross. However, the Scandinavian nation restored their two-goal cushion in the 59th minute after another defensive calamity for Tunisia.

Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri was caught in possession on the edge of the box by Isak, who fed Gyokeres and the Arsenal man fired home. Substitute Svanberg made it 4-1 late on after VAR ruled he was onside. And there was still time for another stunning goal from Ayari from outside the penalty box.

With IANS Inputs.