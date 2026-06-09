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Yastika Bhatia Key as India Prepares for T20 World Cup

The Indian women's team has defeated West Indies by 29 runs. Just before the crucial T20I Women's World Cup. The key player to emerge from this is Yastika Bhatia, the wicket keeper batsman who scored 36 runs from 26 balls.

Edited By : Yatharth Gupta |Jun 09, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Published On Jun 09, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 09, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

The Indian Women’s team on Monday secured a commanding victory over West Indies. Defending a total of 179, the squad defeated the West Indies by 26 runs. The two units came together for a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup tournament. The match took place in Cardiff, Wales, giving India a boost before its upcoming fixtures.

The team will go against England in another warm-up game on Wednesday. As India inches towards the World Cup, the guests must take over the home team, gaining momentum. Nat Sciver Brunt’s squad seem to have an advantage given their familiarity with the pitch.

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Besides, India’s performance in its last few games has not been very encouraging. In the last ten games, Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad has only registered 3 victories, displaying inconsistency and inadequate cricket.

Yastika The Saviour

Yastika Bhatia’s form has been a relief for the team. The wicketkeeper batter has consistently impressed spectators with her last few performances. She contributed with a poised 36 off 26 balls in the warm-up match against the West Indies, backing the middle order. The left-hand batter has also proven effective against England, as she remained the highest Indian scorer in India’s recent T20I series against the home team. However, England secured a 2-1 win in the series against India.

The young batter has played crucial knocks, leading her team to respectable totals, but winning needs team effort, and the team’s performance has not been up to the mark for some time. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Smriti Mandhana have surely contributed in the last two innings; however, consistency is still in question.

English players like Alice Capsey and Heather Knight managed to outplay India’s bowling Unit. Alice was named the player of the series in the T20I series against India, posting an 82 off 43 balls in the decider. Heather put up a crucial 70 off 42 balls, stitching an unbeaten 137-run stand with Capsey, leading her team to a marvelous victory. Lauren Bell led England’s bowling attack and did not fail to impress.

Head-to-head record

Smirti Mandana’s India leads the head-to-head battle against Brunt’s lineup. With 24 victories in 37 games, India holds an advantage over the Three Lions. However, the team’s loss in the three-game contest has dampened morale.

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta

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