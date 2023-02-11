'Ye Pagal Hai Thoda': Rohit Sharma Caught Saying About Steve Smith During Day 2 Of 1st IND-AUS Test

India is playing 1st Test match against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma ensured a perfect start with a century. It was Rohit's 9th Test ton and 1st century as captain in the longest format of the game.

Rohit also created history by becoming the first-ever Indian captain to score century in all three formats of cricket. Apart from him Babar Azam, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Faf du Plessis to achieve the milestone.

During the match the stump mic captured Rohit's unfiltered thoughts on Steve Smith. Australia's vice-captain Smith received the ball, meanwhile Rohit was amazed to see his throwing skills. He immediately commented on him and told batting partner Ravindra Jadeja,"Yeh pagal hai thoda, sach me".

Video of this incident is getting viral all over internet.

The incident took place in the 77th over and was bowled by Marnus Labuschagne. Rohit was ultimately dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins just minutes after the visitors took the new ball. Rohit made 120 runs in 212 balls.

Rohit Sharma's Test batting average against SENA countries: Vs New Zealand - 53.0 Vs England - 49.80 Vs South Africa - 42.38 Vs Australia - 53.5 (Last 7 innings). Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) February 11, 2023

India ended the day at 321-7 with a 144-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are both unbeaten at the crease, having made half-centuries and putting up an 81-run partnership.