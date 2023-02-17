Virat Kohli has regained his astonishing form. The former Indian skipper has shown enough signs of being back in form after a period of a few years in which he was unable to score centuries.

He was not able to make a big impression in the first Test against Australia, but he would like to get some big runs in front of his name in the second Test in Delhi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kohli's home stadium, holds a special place in his heart. Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli's longtime teammate on the Indian cricket team and the Delhi state team, shares the same situation.

Shikhar Dhawan during a recent interview with Lallantop opened up on his relationship with the Indian Run-Machine. He said "Virat is a good friend of mine. We share good camaraderie and always enjoy healthy banter. He is a senior player at Team India. I can pull his leg, young players can't. He's a big player. He has achieved so much. We exude good humour and bonhomie since our early playing days"

Dhawan was Kohli's senior at the national level. However, things were different at the International level as Kohli made his debut before the star opener. So when asked about whether that fact ever hurt his ego, he replied by saying "Agar ego par lelogey to tussle aygi he aygi. Ye to ego ki baat agyi na. (It's nothing like that. If you take it on the ego, it will hurt you. It is then a matter of ego, isn't it?) If I continue to think that I'm a senior and I'm playing under him. Then there will be ego. It's all frivolous thinking to me. And there's no need to have that. It's of no use."