Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been included in Wisden’s top-five cricketers of the decade list. Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry, South Africa duo of AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn are the other three cricketers to have made the list.

In the decade gone by Kohli has been setting up records with alarming speed, becoming the current generation’s finest batsmen across formats. He’s the only cricketer, currently, who averages at least 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is simultaneously.

The India captain has been this decade’s (2010-19) leading run-getter in ODIs with 11,125 runs from 227 matches,

Kohli’s nearest rival in the list is India teammate Rohit Sharma who trails by almost 3000 runs. While accumulating these runs, he has recorded 42 centuries and is next only to batting great Sachin Tendulkar who had 49 centuries in a storied career.

Kohli also leads the pack with 94 50-plus scores in ODIs, with an impressive conversion rate of 44.68.

2019 was also a fruitful year for him as he scored 2370 runs across formats averaging 64.05, the fourth consecutive time he has logged 2000-plus runs in a calendar year.

He had also been named captain of Wisden’s Test team of the decade and found place in their ODI team as well alongside compatriots MS Dhoni and Rohit.