Melbourne: Team India is preparing to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the super 12 stage on October 23rd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue are currently in attending practice sessions ahead of the huge clash with Pakistan.

India won their first warm-up game against the hosts Australia in a thrilling fashion and Pakistan lost their first warm-up against England. However, second warm-up match of both teams were washed off due to rain. Ahead of the big clash a clip of Virat Kohli practicing is going viral on the internet.

Virat Kohli is known for his determination and dedication. He follows his ethics both on and off field. In the clip Virat is batting in the nets while fans behind him are cheering him and calling his name. Virat politely stops the fans chirping by saying “Yaar Practice ke time mat bolo, distraction hoti h”

https://youtu.be/DQADd_8WgTQ

Fans acknowledge the requests from their favorite cricketer to stopped the chirping. Virat would be one of the crucial assets for Team India in the upcoming matches of super 12 stage including the Pakistan clash on October 23rd.

The former Indian captain is one of the most successful batters for Team India in the tournament. He has scored 845 runs in 19 innings with an astonishing average of 76.82. He is also the most successful batter for Team India against Pakistan in T20Is. He has scored 406 runs against the Indian arch-rivals with an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06 along with four half centuries.