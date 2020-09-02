YOR vs LEI Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At Headingley, Leeds, September 2 11:00 PM IST Wednesday

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

YOR vs LEI TOSS TIME: 10:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

YOR vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Joe Root (c), Harry Dearden, Adam Lyth (vc)

Allrounders: Gareth Delaney, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes

YOR vs LEI Full Squads

YOR: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Harry Brook, David Willey(c), Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson, Jonathan Tattersall(wk), George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

LEI: Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann(c), Lewis Hill(wk), Tom Taylor, Ben Mike, George Rhodes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Callum Parkinson, Harry Swindells, Dieter Klein

