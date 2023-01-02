New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-yar-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident before being helped by a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor, who arrived at the spot of the accident immediately.

Following the news of his accident, Pant is receiving a lot of wishes including India’s former captain Kapil Dev. Legendary cricketer had an emotional reaction to the incident as he thanked god for Pant’s stable condition.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn’t even let me touch the motorbike. I’m just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Kapil Dev told ABP News.

The Former Indian skipper also said that cricketers need to take care of themselves and Pant could easily hire a driver instead of driving the car himself.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don’t have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it’s natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pant’s India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, K.S Bharat and Deepak Hooda have put out messages wishing speeding recovery for Pant, putting out messages in social media.

They were joined by former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag, woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in whishing speedy recovery for the India batter.