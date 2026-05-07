‘You can trust him under pressure’: Virat Kohli’s massive praise for Bhuvneshwar before 200th IPL game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to achieve a major milestone in IPL 2026 as he prepares to play his 200th match in the tournament during RCB’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the landmark game, Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood and head coach Andy Flower praised the veteran seamer for his consistency, skill and long-lasting impact in the league.

Bhuvneshwar has been one of the most reliable fast bowlers in IPL history, claiming 215 wickets in 199 matches with an economy rate of 7.68. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering under pressure and controlling the game with the new ball as well as at the death.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Kohli praises Bhuvneshwar’s cricket intelligence

Virat Kohli called Bhuvneshwar one of the finest pacers the IPL has seen and highlighted his understanding of the game as his biggest strength.

“It’s a big feat to play 200 games, especially as a fast bowler. I know it’s T20 cricket, but that tells you the longevity, and he’s played so much cricket over all these years. All kinds of formats, and he’s been such a successful bowler,” Kohli said in a video shared by RCB on X.

“The thing that stands out for me with Bhuvi has always been his understanding of the game and his cricket smarts. He’s probably been among the top three pacers in IPL history. If you look at his economy, the number of wickets he’s taken, and the amount of dot balls he bowls every game, it’s remarkable. He’s someone you can trust under pressure every single time. To maintain that level of skill and execution over so many years is a great achievement,” he added.

Hazlewood applauds Bhuvneshwar’s skill set

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood also praised Bhuvneshwar’s ability to swing the ball and consistently hit the right areas.

“I think his skill set is second to none. Swing bowling at its highest level. The lengths he hits consistently, moving the ball both ways, and the way he reads the game are exceptional. For someone who bowls the first over almost every match, his communication and ability to assess conditions quickly are key,” Hazlewood said.

“To reach 200 games is a special achievement. I believe you’re the first fast bowler to do it in the IPL and also the leading wicket-taker among pacers. You’ve achieved almost everything possible in this tournament. Best of luck, hopefully we can get the win,” he added.

Andy Flower calls Bhuvi a master of his craft

RCB head coach Andy Flower described Bhuvneshwar as a true master and said it has been a privilege watching him bowl over the years.

“It’s an absolute privilege to watch him do his thing,” Flower said.

“It’s a bit like watching Virat bat and watching Bhuvi bowl. They’re masters at what they do. On your 200th, congratulations on the way that you’ve operated as a man and as a player over all these years,” he said.

As Bhuvneshwar steps onto the field for his 200th IPL appearance, RCB will hope the experienced pacer can once again deliver a match-winning performance and help the defending champions continue their strong run in IPL 2026.