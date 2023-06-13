Advertisement

"You Cannot Give Yourself That Fake Confidence": Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out On Indian Team

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashed out at the Indian cricket team for their performance in the World Test Championship against Australia.

Updated: June 13, 2023 2:42 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Australia became the World Champions as they defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship on May 11 at The Ovals in London. After a humiliating loss, experts, fans, and former cricketers are lashing out at the Indian team's selection and strategies.

India defeated Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1 at home on spin-friendly pitch earlier this year. The matches hardly lasted three days, barring the fourth which went the distance and ended in a draw.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh blasted at Indian team, said they were carrying fake confidence as the Indian team was dominant only on wickets where the ball starts turning from the first session.

"You cannot give yourself that fake confidence after playing and winning matches on bad pitches where the ball starts spinning from ball one," Harbhajan told Star Sports. "You will have to develop a habit of working hard for five days. Only then you will find yourself prepared better for these big matches."

"Fast bowlers do not get to bowl much on these pitches, spinners are used right from the first over. There are a lot of things we should rectify," Harbhajan said.

Sachin tendulkar Slams India's WTC Final Team Selection

Meanwhile, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar criticised India's decision to not include Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI squad against Australia.

"India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn't. There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of Ashwin in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world," Tendulkar tweeted on Sunday.

 

"You Cannot Give Yourself That Fake Confidence": Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out On Indian Team
